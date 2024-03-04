Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Pratham EPC Projects, the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services provider, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratham EPC Projects IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding of it will commence on March 11 and conclude on March 13.

The company has announced the price band for the public offer. Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band has been fixed at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹36 crore from the offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratham EPC Projects IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of machinery, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratham EPC Projects IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on March 14, while the equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as March 18, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

About Pratham EPC Projects Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is an end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India. The company specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nayankumar Pansuriya and Pratikkumar Vekariya are the promoters of the company. After the IPO, the promoter shareholding in the company will come down to 72.97% from 100% at present.

Looking at the financials, Pratham EPC Projects’ net profit spiked to ₹7.64 crore in the financial year ending March 2023, from ₹4.41 crore in the previous year. The company’s revenue increased to ₹51.67 crore in FY23 from ₹50.62 crore in FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP Today Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹35 per share, as per market observers. This indicates the equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects were trading at a premium of 46.67% at ₹110 apiece in the grey market, as against its IPO price of ₹75 per share.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!