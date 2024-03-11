Pratham EPC Projects IPO subscribed over 4 times within hours of opening on day 1; check GMP, key details of SME IPO
Pratham EPC IPO price band has been set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is ₹36 crore. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pratham EPC Projects has been oversubscribed within hours of opening as it received strong demand from investors.
