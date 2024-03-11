Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pratham EPC Projects has been oversubscribed within hours of opening as it received strong demand from investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratham EPC Projects IPO is an SME IPO that opened for subscription today, March 11. The bidding for the public issue will conclude on March 13.

The company is an end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India and plans to raise ₹36 crore from the public offer.

Let us check Pratham EPC IPO GMP today, subscription status, and other key details.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Subscription Status Pratham EPC Projects IPO has been subscribed 4.40 times so far on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1.40 crore equity shares as against 31.93 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 1:00 pm.

Pratham EPC IPO has been subscribed 7.56 times in the retail category, and 2.88 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) so far.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP Today Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has risen to ₹96 per share, according to market observers. This signals that the equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects are trading at a robust premium of 128% at ₹171 apiece in the grey market, as against its IPO price of ₹75 per share.

Pratham EPC IPO Details Pratham EPC Projects IPO opened on Monday, March 11, and will close on Wednesday, March 13. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on March 14 and the equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as March 18, 2024.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the Pratham EPC IPO size is ₹36 crore. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of machinery, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

The book-running lead manager of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

About Pratham EPC Projects Pratham EPC Projects undertakes gas pipeline projects and specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning.

Nayankumar Pansuriya and Pratikkumar Vekariya are the promoters of the company. The promoter shareholding in the company will come down to 72.97% after the IPO from the current 100%.

Pratham EPC Projects' net profit rose to ₹7.64 crore in the financial year ending March 2023, from ₹4.41 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue increased to ₹51.67 crore in FY23 from ₹50.62 crore in FY22.

