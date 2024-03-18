Pratham EPC Projects share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 51% premium at ₹113.30 apiece on NSE SME
Pratham EPC Projects share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Pratham EPC Projects share price opened at ₹113.30, which is 51.07% higher than the issue price of ₹75.
