Pratham EPC Projects share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Pratham EPC Projects share price opened at ₹113.30, which is 51.07% higher than the issue price of ₹75.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 11, and closed on Wednesday, March 13.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band was set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 apiece. Pratham EPC Projects IPO lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read: Pratham EPC IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

On the third day, Pratham EPC Projects IPO subscription status came in at 178.54 times, with the retail portion booked 179.48 times and non-institutional investors subscribed 320.53 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. The Qualified Institutional Buyers portion was booked 70.28 times.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Pratham EPC Projects IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 70 times so far on last day; check GMP, key details of SME IPO

Pratham EPC Projects IPO details

Pratham EPC Projects IPO , which is worth ₹36 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4,800,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used for the following purposes: general company purposes, working capital requirements, and machinery purchases.

The Pratham EPC Projects IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker of Pratham EPC Projects IPO.

Also Read: Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band set at ₹71 - 75 per share; SME IPO to open on March 11

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP today

Pratham EPC IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +27. This indicates Pratham EPC Projects share price was trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Pratham EPC IPO is expected to list at ₹102 apiece, which is 36% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

Grey market activity over the previous 17 sessions indicates that the current GMP ( ₹27) is trending downward. Rs. 0 is the lowest GMP and Rs. 95 is the highest, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Krystal Integrated Services IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not as bidding ends today?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!