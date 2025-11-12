Pre-IPO placements surge in 2025 as investors surrender to FOMO
Nine of the 86 companies that went public as of the first week of November collectively raised ₹4,300 crore through private share sales just before their IPOs, surpassing the ₹3,950 crore raised this way in all of 2024, data showed.
Investors are rushing to buy into pre-IPO placements of companies such as Lenskart, Physics Wallah and Aequs—ahead of the anchor book allocation—to secure meaningful stakes before the official launch of the IPO. Driven largely by the fear of missing out, this rush is set to intensify as more companies launch IPOs in the coming months, several experts told Mint.