Premier Energies IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Premier Energies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Premier Energies Ltd received strong demand from investors as seen in the subscription status. As the bidding period has ended, investors await Premier Energies IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Premier Energies IPO allotment date is August 30 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on September 3.

Investors can check Premier Energies IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Limited is the Premier Energies IPO registrar.

The company will fix the basis of share allotment today and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 2. The unsuccessful bidders will get their refunds on the same day.

Premier Energies IPO allotment status check can be done online. Investors must follow certain steps mentioned below to check their Premier Energies IPO allotment status.

Premier Energies IPO Allotment Status Check Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Premier Energies Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among Application No., Demat Account or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Premier Energies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Premier Energies IPO Subscription Status Premier Energies IPO has been subscribed 74.38 times as the issue received bids for 332.02 crore equity shares against 4.46 crore shares on offer, according to data available on NSE.

The retail category saw a subscription of 7.69 times, while Non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed by 50.04 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received a subscription of 216.67 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 11.43 times.

Premier Energies IPO GMP Premier Energies shares are commanding a strong premium in the unlisted market. Premier Energies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹425 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Premier Energies shares are trading at ₹875 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 94% to the issue price of ₹450 per share.

Premier Energies IPO Details Premier Energies IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 27, and closed on Thursday, August 29. The IPO allotment date is today, August 30 and the IPO listing date is September 3. Premier Energies shares will be listed on both, BSE and NSE.

Premier Energies IPO price band was ₹427 to ₹450 per share. The company raised ₹2,830.40 crore from the IPO which is a combination of fresh issue of 2.87 crore shares worth ₹1,291.40 crore and offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,539.00 crore.