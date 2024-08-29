Premier Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated solar cell and solar panel manufacturer Premier Energies Ltd was subscribed over 74 times on the third and last day of bidding today, according to BSE data. The mainboard IPO of the Hyderabad-based company opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 and closed on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Premier Energies IPO offers 62,897,777 shares shares as part of the public issue. The company reserved up to 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35 per cent for retail investors. Additionally, employees can avail a discount of ₹22 per equity share.
