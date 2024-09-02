Premier Energies IPO listing likely tomorrow; GMP signals strong debut of shares

Premier Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated solar cell and solar panel manufacturer Premier Energies Ltd ended with strong demand from investors. Premier Energies IPO allotment has also been finalised and the applicants now look forward to the share listing tomorrow.

Premier Energies IPO listing date is fixed on September 3. Investors who have received shares in the Premier Energies IPO allotment watch out for the grey market premium (GMP) and other cues to gauge the listing price.

Analysts expect Premier Energies share listing to happen at a strong premium on the back of robust subscription for the company’s IPO. Premier Energies IPO GMP also signals a decent listing.

Here’s what Premier Energies IPO GMP shows and what analysts expect:

Premier Energies IPO GMP Premier Energies IPO GMP today is ₹533 per share, according to stock market experts. This indicates that the Premier Energies shares are trading higher by ₹533 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO GMP and the issue price, the estimated Premier Energies IPO listing price is ₹983 apiece, which is at a hefty premium of 118% to the issue price of ₹450 per share. This means the Premier Energies stock price can double on listing.

Premier Energies IPO Details Premier Energies IPO opened for public subscription on August 27 and closed on August 29. The IPO allotment was finalized on August 30 and Premier Energies IPO listing date is September 3. The shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Premier Energies IPO price band was set at ₹427 to ₹450 per share. The company raised ₹2,830.40 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.87 crore equity shares worth ₹1,291.40 crore and offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares worth ₹1,539.00 crore.

The company aims to use the net issue proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment Pvt Ltd and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: GMP jumps after announcement of subscription date

Premier Energies IPO was subscribed by 74.38 times in total. According to NSE data, the retail category was subscribed 7.69 times, non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 50.04 times. The QIB segment saw a subscription of 216.67 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 11.43 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of the Premier Energies IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.