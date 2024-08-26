Premier Energies IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, GMP and other details in 10 points

Premier Energies IPO, opening on August 27, aims to raise 2,830.40 crore. The price band is 427- 450 per share, with a minimum lot size of 33 shares.

Nishant Kumar
Updated26 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Premier Energies IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, GMP and other details in 10 points Photo: iStock
Premier Energies IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, GMP and other details in 10 points Photo: iStock(iStock)

Premier Energies IPO: The initial public offering of Premier Energies worth 2,830.40 crore is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, August 27. The mainboard IPO aims to raise about 2,830.40 crore through a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Let's take a look at the key details of Premier Energies IPO:

1. Key dates of Premier Energies IPO

The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 27, and close on Thursday, August 29. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 30, and the company's shares may be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, September 3. Those who fail to get the shares after the IPO may expect refunds on Monday, September 2.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Baazar Style Retail IPO announces price band at ₹370-389 apiece

2. Premier Energies IPO details

Premier Energies IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 2.87 crore shares worth 1,291.40 crore and offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares worth 1,539.00 crore. Thus, the mainboard IPO is a book built issue of 2,830.40 crore.

3. Premier Energies IPO registrar and book-running lead managers

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the Premier Energies IPO, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India Private Limited and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

Also Read | IPOs this week: 9 companies expected to raise over ₹4,000 crore

4. Premier Energies IPO price band, minimum lot size

The company has set the price band at 427 to 450 per share, with a face value of 1. The minimum lot size for an application is 33 shares. This means the minimum investment required by retail investors is 14,850.

5. What are the objectives of Premier Energies IPO?

The company wants to invest the net proceeds of the issue in its subsidiary Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited to finance the establishment of a 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Cell and 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Some of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IPO to hit D-Street on Aug 30

6. Business overview of Premier Energies?

The company manufactures integrated solar cells and solar modules. As per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus), it has five manufacturing facilities situated on land it owns in Hyderabad, with an annual installed capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 4.13 GW for solar modules.

7. What is the industry overview of Premier Energies?

The sector's long-term growth outlook looks bright. According to the company's RHP, nearly 75 per cent of electricity will be generated from renewables by 2050. In India, the share of renewables in electricity generation stood at 20.7 per cent in FY24. As per the climate actions presented by the Indian government during COP-26, about 50 per cent of the country’s energy requirement would be met by renewable sources by 2030.

8. Financial performance of Premier Energies

The company's revenue from operations has seen a sustained rise since FY22. For FY22, FY23 and FY24, the company's revenue from operations rose to nearly 7,428.71 million, 14,285.34 million and 31,437.93 million, respectively. For Q1FY25, the company's revenue stood at 16,573.67 million against 6,110.23 million year-on-year.

The company suffered a loss of 143.60 million in FY22, which narrowed to 128.05 million in FY23. In FY24, the company saw a profit of 2,313.60 million. For Q1FY25, the company's profit stood at 1,981.60 million against 313.29 million in the same quarter last year.

9. What are the key risks of Premier Energies?

According to the company's RHP, its revenue from operations depends on a limited number of customers. The company's business prospects depend on the success of two products: solar cells and modules. The company has significant working capital requirements.

10. What is the current GMP of Premier Energies IPO?

According to stock market sources, Premier Energies IPO's last grey market premium (GMP) was 336. This means that the estimated listing price of the stock is 786, which is GMP+the price band of the issue at 450. The last GMP shows the stock could be listed at a premium of 74.67 per cent.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOPremier Energies IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, GMP and other details in 10 points

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.80
01:06 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.65 (0.42%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,651.05
01:06 PM | 26 AUG 2024
-62.3 (-1.32%)

GAIL India

234.20
01:06 PM | 26 AUG 2024
4.85 (2.11%)

Bharat Electronics

306.75
01:05 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.7 (0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,911.40
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
166.25 (9.53%)

Craftsman Automation

6,421.05
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
520.3 (8.82%)

Gujarat State Petronet

367.80
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
29.35 (8.67%)

BLS International Services

430.75
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
33.6 (8.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue