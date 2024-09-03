Premier Energies Share Price Live Updates: Premier Energies share price is all set to debut on the stock market today after the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Premier Energies IPO saw significant demand, and investors are now anticipating the listing of shares today at 10:00 IST, on the bourses.
Premier Energies IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 27, was booked 74.09 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday, August 29. The issue price band was set in the range of ₹427 to ₹450 per equity share, having a face value of ₹1. Anchor investors infused ₹846 crore into the company.
The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares totalling up to ₹1,291.4 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of a maximum of 3.42 crore shares by the existing shareholders, which amounts to approximately ₹1,539 crore based on the upper band price of ₹450.
As part of the offer-for-sale component, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC (SAGF II) will sell 2.68 crore equity shares, South Asia EBT Trust will divest 1,72,800 equity shares, and promoter Chiranjeev Singh Saluja will offload 72,00,000 equity shares.
Founded in April 1995, Premier Energies Limited specialises in the production of integrated solar cell and solar panels. Its range of offerings includes solar cell, solar module, monofacial and bifacial modules, as well as EPC and O&M solutions. The company operates five manufacturing facilities, all located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Here's what market expert advises following bumper listing
"Post listing considering 120% listing gain on valuation front has moved from reasonability valued to stretched valuations which would be reason for profit booking attempts at high levels.
We continue to recommend conservative investors to choose profit booking, while risk takers can continue holding for long term as the sector outlook remains optimistic. Given the company's strategic alignment with government initiatives promoting domestic solar production, alongside its diversified customer base and recognition as a top performer in module reliability, suggests a promising future. In the long run we believe the market could give a premium multiple towards its leadership position," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Stock trades at ₹876.15 apiece on BSE
Premier Energies share price trades at ₹876.15 apiece on BSE post a blockbuster listing.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Stock slips over 12% post stellar listing
Premier Energies share price slumped over 12% on the NSE post a blockbuster listing. At 10:04 IST, Premier Energies share price was trading at ₹879 apiece.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 120% premium at ₹990 on NSE
Premier Energies share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Premier Energies share price opened at ₹990 per share, 120% higher than the issue price of ₹450. On BSE, Premier Energies share price today opened at ₹991 apiece, up 120.22% than the issue price.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Here's all you need to know about Premier Energies IPO subscription
On the final day of subscription, the IPO of Premier Energies, a manufacturer of solar cells and modules, was oversubscribed by 74.09 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed remarkable interest with a subscription of 216.67 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 49.76 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 7.25 times.
On the second day Premier Energies IPO subscription status was 6.61 times, as per BSE data, and on the first bidding day the issue was booked 2.17 times.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Here's what brokerage Master Capital Services says ahead of listing
According to market sentiments, Premier Energies’ shares might list with gains. The company's significant investments, which include a new 4 GW TOPCon solar cell line, and its enhanced Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), which increased from 3.6 percent in FY22 to 25.6 percent in FY24, establish its strong market position, making a listing with gains most certain. Due to the stock's reasonable valuation, the company's ability to take advantage of the market demand for renewable energy, and the chance to invest in India's second-largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, there has been a significant increase in investor demand.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Advice to book profits if the listing gains exceeds expectations, says market expert
“Considering all the parameters like subscription demand, market sentiments and sectorial importance, we can expect a healthy robust listing gain more than ~60-70% or even above against the issue price of ₹450 per share. Post listing on valuation front it can move from reasonable valued to stretched valuations which would be reason for profit booking attempts at high levels," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.
Premier Energies Share Price Live: Here's what Premier Energies IPO GMP today hints ahead of listing
Premier Energies IPO grey market price is +487. This indicates Premier Energies share price were trading at a premium of ₹487 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Premier Energies share price was indicated at ₹937 apiece, which is 108.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹450.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.