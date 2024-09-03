LIVE UPDATES

Premier Energies Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 120% premium at ₹990 on NSE

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Premier Energies Share Price Live Updates: Premier Energies IPO listing date is today, September 3. Premier Energies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.