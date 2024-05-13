Premier Roadlines IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 2, other details
Premier Roadlines IPO subscription period is from May 10 to May 14, with a price band of ₹63 to ₹67 per share and a lot size of 2,000 shares. Premier Roadlines Limited offers logistics solutions focusing on surface transportation of items weighing 1-250 MT.
Premier Roadlines IPO started for subscriptions on Friday, May 10, and will end on Tuesday, May 14.
