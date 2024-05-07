Premier Roadlines IPO to open May 10, price band set at ₹63-67 per share
Premier Roadlines IPO price band set at ₹63-67 per share. Subscription opens on May 10 and closes on May 14. Lot size is 2,000 shares. The IPO worth ₹40.36 crore with no offer-for-sale component. Proceeds to be used for debt repayment, business car acquisition, and general purposes.
Premier Roadlines IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹63 to ₹67 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Premier Roadlines IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 10, and close on Tuesday, May 14. The lot size for the Premier Roadlines IPO is 2,000 shares. A minimum of 2,000 equity shares must be applied for, and after that, the shares must be applied for in multiples of 2,000.
