Premier Roadlines share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 30% premium at ₹87 apiece on NSE SME
Premier Roadlines share price debuts positively on NSE SME with share price opening at ₹87, 30% higher than the issue price of ₹67.
Premier Roadlines share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. Premier Roadlines share price opened at ₹87, which is 30% higher than the issue price of ₹67.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started