Premium Plast IPO to hit the D-Street on October 21, price band set at ₹46-49 apiece; check latest GMP

  • Premium Plast IPO subscription runs from October 21-23, with a price range of 46-49. The firm, a tier-1 supplier for OEMs, plans to use IPO funds for manufacturing expansion and debt repayment. It forecasts a 6% revenue increase and a 200% profit rise for FY 2024.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Premium Plast IPO will be available for subscription from October 21-23, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46-49.
Premium Plast IPO will be available for subscription from October 21-23, priced at ₹46-49.(https://premiumplast.in/)

The Premium Plast IPO subscription period commences on Monday, October 21, and concludes on Wednesday, October 23. The price band for each equity share in the Premium Plast SME IPO is established at 46-49, with a face value of 10. Following this, bids can be made in multiples of 3,000 equity shares, with a minimum bid of 3,000 equity shares.

The company directly provides automotive components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as a tier-1 supplier. Their offerings consist of designing, manufacturing, and supplying exterior plastic components, interior cabin components, and under the hood components for commercial vehicle OEMs.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Price band announced; key things to know from RHP

A wide variety of injection and blow moulded plastic articles benefit a diverse range of industries and applications through the firm. The company's products cover automotive parts, plastic industrial components, and packaging components, catering to a wide range of industries.

The red herring prospectus (RHP) of the company mentions Varroc Engineering Ltd as a listed peer, with a P/E of 17.00, and Uno Minda Ltd, with a P/E of 64.80.

In the financial year ending on March 31, 2024, Premium Plast Limited saw a 6% increase in revenue and a 200% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year ending on March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: What GMP signals for this upcoming IPO?

Premium Plast IPO details

Premium Plast IPO consists of fresh issue of 5,346,000 equity shares aggregating to 26.20 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised from the offer will be used by the company for the following objectives: expansion of the existing manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and the acquisition of new machinery; fulfilling the capital expenditure requirements for setting up a Rooftop Grid Solar Power Plant at the current manufacturing facility; repayment of some or all of the outstanding borrowings obtained by the company; general corporate purposes; and addressing expenses associated with the offer.

The book running lead manager for the Premium Plast IPO is Khandwala Securities Limited, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will be the registrar for the issue. As for the Premium Plast IPO, Asnani Stock Broker will serve as the market maker.

Also Read | Waaree Energies IPO: Check latest GMP, issue details ahead of opening on Oct 21

Premium Plast IPO GMP today

Premium Plast IPO GMP today is +5. This indicates Premium Plast share price was trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Premium Plast share price is indicated at 54 apiece, which is 10.2% higher than the IPO price of 49.

According to experts at investorgain.com, there hasn't been any significant movement in the GMP trend for today's IPO based on the grey market activities from the last 3 sessions. They anticipate that this trend will continue until the listing day.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status online

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOPremium Plast IPO to hit the D-Street on October 21, price band set at ₹46-49 apiece; check latest GMP

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

551.75
01:06 PM | 18 OCT 2024
22.95 (4.34%)

Tata Steel share price

155.55
01:06 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.2 (2.1%)

Tata Power share price

455.10
01:06 PM | 18 OCT 2024
5.05 (1.12%)

Tata Motors share price

915.00
01:06 PM | 18 OCT 2024
23.3 (2.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

991.45
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.15 (6.57%)

Anand Rathi Wealth share price

4,265.80
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
193.6 (4.75%)

National Aluminium Company share price

231.60
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.5 (2.89%)

Torrent Power share price

1,968.50
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
29.6 (1.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Elecon Engineering Co share price

657.10
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-64.25 (-8.91%)

LTI Mindtree share price

6,014.20
01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-387.3 (-6.05%)

Infosys share price

1,880.10
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-89.4 (-4.54%)

Timken India share price

3,660.55
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-144.7 (-3.8%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,625.15
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
384.8 (9.07%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

991.45
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.15 (6.57%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.20
01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
69.7 (6.2%)

Axis Bank share price

1,193.80
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.65 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.