Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check Presstonic IPO allotment status
Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. Presstonic IPO listing date is set for December 18.
Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status : Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Presstonic IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
