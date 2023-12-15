Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check Presstonic IPO allotment status

Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check Presstonic IPO allotment status

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. Presstonic IPO listing date is set for December 18.

Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the IPO registrar's website.

Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status : Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Presstonic IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Presstonic IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, December 18 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Presstonic IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit Presstonic Engineering IPO registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'Presstonic Engineering' from the dropbox

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code

Step 5:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Presstonic IPO GMP today

Presstonic Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +55. This indicates Presstonic Engineering share price were trading at a premium of 55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Presstonic Engineering share price was indicated at 127 apiece, which is 76.39% higher than the IPO price of 72.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

