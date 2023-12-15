Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status : Presstonic Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Presstonic IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Presstonic IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, December 18 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Presstonic IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Visit Presstonic Engineering IPO registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the name of the company 'Presstonic Engineering' from the dropbox

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Presstonic IPO GMP today Presstonic Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +55. This indicates Presstonic Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Presstonic Engineering share price was indicated at ₹127 apiece, which is 76.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹72.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

