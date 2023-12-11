Presstonic Engineering IPO gets fully subscribed within hours of opening; check GMP, issue size, other key details
Presstonic Engineering IPO has opened for subscription today. Presstonic Engineering IPO is worth ₹23.30 crore and consists of a completely fresh issue of 3,236,800 equity shares.
Presstonic Engineering IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, December 11) and will close on Wednesday, December 13. The Presstonic Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹72. The Presstonic IPO lot size is 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each, and the issue price is 7.2 times the face value of the equity shares.x
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started