Presstonic Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 11, and close on Wednesday, December 13. The Presstonic Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹72. The presstonic IPO lot size is 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each, and the issue price is 7.2 times the face value of the equity shares.
