Data Patterns India Ltd (DPIL), which supplies electronic systems for defence and aviation sectors, on Thursday set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs555-585. The IPO will be open from 14 to 16 December, and the company plans to list its shares on exchanges on 24 December.

Data Patterns has reduced the size of its fresh issue to Rs240 crore from ₹300 crore earlier planned. The offer for sale size was also cut from 6.07 million shares to 5.95 million planned earlier. At the upper end of the price band, the company will raise about Rs588.22 crore. JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Separately, HP Adhesives Ltd has set a price of Rs262-274 for its IPO, which will be open from 15 to 17 December for subscription. It plans to list on the exchanges on 27 December. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 4.14 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 457,000 shares by its promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is about Rs125.96 crore. Its proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure for proposed expansion, and to support incremental working capital requirements.

