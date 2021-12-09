Price bands fixed for HP Adhesives, DPIL IPOs

Separately, HP Adhesives Ltd has set a price of Rs262-274 for its IPO, which will be open from 15 to 17 December for subscription. It plans to list on the exchanges on 27 December. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 4.14 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 457,000 shares by its promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is about Rs125.96 crore. Its proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure for proposed expansion, and to support incremental working capital requirements.

