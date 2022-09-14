Price IPOs as you like but disclose fully: Sebi

“A lot has been said on the pricing of the IPOs of new age technology companies. Our view is simple at what price you chose to do your IPO is your business; we have no business to suggest otherwise. The days of the CCI (Controller of Capital Issue) are long gone. Parliament has mandated Sebi that we should have no view on the pricing of issues. You are free to price the issue at whatever price you consider appropriate," said Buch. “The specific procedure, however, is directed by Sebi, which includes the way IPO documents are filed or the way that they are given in the public domain," she added.