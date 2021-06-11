Primary markets set for hectic action as 4 firms line up IPOs next week

"Investors’ appetite for upcoming IPOs is likely to be high given the sound business model of most companies. Further, considering higher NFOs launched in recent months by domestic mutual funds, they would be looking to deploy money towards upcoming IPOs, which equally offers a healthy growth outlook in the long run. However, as most IPOs have been reasonably valued factoring in high growth prospects for forward years, meaningful listing gains look to be limited. Investors should participate in these IPOs considering long term perspective," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities .