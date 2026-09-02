Priority Jewels IPO allotment in focus today: GMP signals 15% listing pop | How to check share allotment status online?

Priority Jewels IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Priority Jewels concluded on Tuesday, 1 September, with a solid 100-times subscription. The book-build issue of ₹91.50 crore witnessed a strong response from retail and non-institutional investors, who subscribed to the issue nearly 107 times and 166.5 times, respectively.

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With the subscription window now closed, investors who bid in the IPO await their share allotment status. Priority Jewels IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Wednesday, 2 September. Successful bidders can have the shares credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, 3 September, while those who do not receive the allotment will receive a refund on the same day.

Priority Jewels shares are slated for listing on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, 4 September.

Priority Jewels' IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares to raise ₹91.50 crore. The issue price was ₹200 per share.

The company wants to use the net proceeds from the issue to pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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Priority Jewels designs, manufactures, and sells lightweight, affordable diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery. It sells directly to independent jewellers, jewellery chains in India, as well as select international markets.

How to check the Priority Jewels IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the Priority Jewels IPO.

How to check Priority Jewels IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select the company's name

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Step 3: Select any one from the given options of PAN, application number, client ID, or account number with IFSC code

Also Read | ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment in focus today; 6 steps to check status

Step 4: Insert the details of the selected option and hit "Submit"

Your Priority Jewels IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Priority Jewels IPO allotment status on the BSE? Log in at the direct BSE link and follow the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select 'Priority Jewels IPO' under the 'Issue Name' dropdown

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

Step 5: Enter the captcha

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Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' option

Your Priority Jewels IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the Priority Jewels IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details” option

Step 3: Enter your PAN or application number and hit “submit”.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Priority Jewels shares on Wednesday morning was ₹31. This suggests the stock could list at ₹231, a premium of 15.50% over the issue price of ₹200.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.