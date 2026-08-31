Priority Jewels IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 15.30x so far. GMP hints 23% listing gain. Should you subscribe?

Priority Jewels IPO opened for public subscription on 28 August and will close on 1 September. The Priority Jewels IPO price band has been fixed at ₹190– ₹200 per share.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +45. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Priority Jewels share price was indicated at ₹245 apiece, which is 22.50% higher than the IPO price of ₹200.

According to recent grey market activity over the past nine sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending upward today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹45.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have been reserved 50% of the issue, 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

Priority Jewels is scheduled to list its equity shares on both the BSE and NSE on 4 September.

Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of lightweight jewellery, including diamond-studded gold and platinum products.

Priority Jewels IPO subscription status Priority Jewels IPO subscription status was 13.36x on day 2, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 18.05x, and NII portion has been booked 19.51x, QIBs portion received 53% bids.

The company has received bids for 4,27,72,725 shares against 32,02,500 crore shares, so far at 11:33 IST, as per BSE data.

Priority Jewels IPO review Swastika Investmart: Valuation fair, utilisation remains a concern Swastika Investmart said Priority Jewels’ revenue grew around 24% year-on-year in FY26, accompanied by meaningful margin expansion, while leverage was roughly halved.

However, capacity utilisation declined further to 58% on an annualised basis in Q1 FY27, despite higher revenue. According to the brokerage, this suggests that growth is being driven more by a higher-value product mix than by volume growth, which remains a key factor to monitor.

Swastika Investmart said improving profitability and balance-sheet deleveraging are positives, but the company’s valuation appears fair rather than cheap. It also noted that margins remain thin for a jewellery manufacturer and that IPO proceeds are not being deployed towards growth-related capital expenditure.

The brokerage has assigned a ‘Neutral’ view, saying the stock offers limited scope for a compelling long-term value proposition unless Return on Net Worth (RoNW) improves towards peer levels and customer concentration declines after listing.

Anand Rathi: IPO fully priced at upper band Anand Rathi said that at the upper price band, Priority Jewels is valued at 20.5x FY26 P/E and 13.9x EV/EBITDA, based on FY26 earnings. This implies a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹360 crore, making the issue fully priced, according to the brokerage.

Anand Rathi also highlighted key risks, including fluctuations in gold prices, changing consumer preferences and intense competition in the jewellery manufacturing industry.

Going forward, the brokerage expects capacity expansion, balance-sheet deleveraging and diversification into silver jewellery, lab-grown diamond jewellery and high-end jewellery to support growth.

Anand Rathi believes Priority Jewels is well positioned to benefit from rising demand for affordable and designer jewellery and has assigned a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’ rating to the issue.

Priority Jewels IPO details The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 45.75 lakh equity shares. Based on the price band, the issue size is estimated at ₹86.93 crore at the lower end and ₹91.50 crore at the upper end. The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Mefcom Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.