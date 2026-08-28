Priority Jewels IPO: GMP at ₹37 on day 1, apply or not as ₹92 crore issue gets fully subscribed?

Priority Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Priority Jewels Ltd has opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidding until 1st September 2026. The company has declared the Priority Jewels IPO price band at ₹190 to ₹200 per equity share. Priority Jewels IPO subscription will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all trade dates during the Priority Jewels IPO date. Priority Jewels IPO size is ₹92 crore, raised through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, Priority Jewels IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a positive listing, with the stock trading at a ₹37 premium in the grey market today.
According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a ₹37 premium in the grey market today. This means the Priority Jewels IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹37, signalling around 19% listing gain for investors.
By 1:48 PM on day 1, the public issue worth ₹92 crore was booked 1.12 times, the retail portion was filled 2.00 times, whereas the NII portion was subscribed to 0.58 times.
Anand Rathi has assigned an ‘Apply’ tag to the book-building issue worth ₹92 crore, saying, “At the upper price band, based on FY26 earnings, the issue is valued at 20.5x P/E and 13.9x EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹3,600 million, making the issue fully priced. However, the business remains exposed to fluctuations in gold prices, shifts in consumer preferences, and competition in the jewellery manufacturing industry. Going forward, capacity expansion, balance sheet deleveraging and diversification into silver jewellery, lab-grown diamond jewellery and high-end jewellery are expected to support growth. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for affordable and designer jewellery. Thus, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.”
Highlighting the fundamentals of the company, Swastika Investmart said, “The company's revenue grew ~24% YoY in FY26 with meaningful margin expansion, and leverage roughly halved. However, utilisation declined further to 58% annualised in Q1 FY27, despite higher revenue. This suggests growth is being driven by a higher-value product mix rather than volume growth, a trend that warrants monitoring. Improving profitability and deleveraging the balance sheet are positives, but valuation is fair rather than cheap. Margins remain thin for a jewellery manufacturer, and proceeds aren't funding growth capex.”
Whether one should apply for the IPO, the brokerage said, “We see limited scope for a compelling long-term value story unless RoNW improves toward peer levels and customer concentration declines post-listing.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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