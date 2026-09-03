Priority Jewels IPO listing tomorrow. What GMP signals ahead of debut?

The grey market premium (GMP) of Priority Jewels IPO is currently around 30 , indicating expectations of a potentially strong listing gain.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated3 Sep 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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The shares of Priority Jewels are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 4 September,
The shares of Priority Jewels are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 4 September,

Priority Jewels IPO listing: The shares of Priority Jewels are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 4 September, after witnessing stellar response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The allotment of the Priority Jewels IPO was finalised on Wednesday, 2 September.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on August 28 and closed on 1 September, received an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed 100.45 times overall. Retail investors placed bids for 106.76 times the shares on offer, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 166.49 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 39.87 times.

Also Read | Prasol Chemicals IPO: Price band set at ₹643- ₹676 per share; details here

Priority Jewels IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Priority Jewels IPO is currently around 30 , indicating expectations of a potentially strong listing gain. The estimated listing price is likely to be 230, which is 15% higher than the IPO price.

However, GMP is unofficial and can fluctuate before the stock makes its market debut.

Priority Jewels IPO details

The 91.05-crore Priority Jewels IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 46 lakh equity shares, with the price band fixed at 190– 200 per share. The IPO had a lot size of 75 shares, requiring retail investors to make a minimum investment of 15,000 at the upper end of the price band to subscribe to one lot.

The company plans to utilise the majority of the IPO proceeds to fully or partially repay or pre-pay certain borrowings. Around 75 crore has been earmarked for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Also Read | Priority Jewels IPO Day 3: GMP signals 23% listing pop. Apply or not?

Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery. Its product portfolio includes daily-wear jewellery such as rings, earrings, pendants, neckwear and bracelets, along with occasion and couture jewellery.

The company recorded a 24% year-on-year rise in total income to 539.03 crore in FY26, compared with 435.87 crore in FY25. Profitability also strengthened during the year, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 68% to 17.65 crore from 10.51 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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