Priority Jewels IPO listing tomorrow. What GMP signals ahead of debut?

Priority Jewels IPO listing: The shares of Priority Jewels are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 4 September, after witnessing stellar response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The allotment of the Priority Jewels IPO was finalised on Wednesday, 2 September.

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The IPO, which opened for subscription on August 28 and closed on 1 September, received an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed 100.45 times overall. Retail investors placed bids for 106.76 times the shares on offer, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 166.49 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 39.87 times.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) of Priority Jewels IPO is currently around ₹30 , indicating expectations of a potentially strong listing gain. The estimated listing price is likely to be ₹230, which is 15% higher than the IPO price.

However, GMP is unofficial and can fluctuate before the stock makes its market debut.

Priority Jewels IPO details The ₹91.05-crore Priority Jewels IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 46 lakh equity shares, with the price band fixed at ₹190– ₹200 per share. The IPO had a lot size of 75 shares, requiring retail investors to make a minimum investment of ₹15,000 at the upper end of the price band to subscribe to one lot.

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The company plans to utilise the majority of the IPO proceeds to fully or partially repay or pre-pay certain borrowings. Around ₹75 crore has been earmarked for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery. Its product portfolio includes daily-wear jewellery such as rings, earrings, pendants, neckwear and bracelets, along with occasion and couture jewellery.

The company recorded a 24% year-on-year rise in total income to ₹539.03 crore in FY26, compared with ₹435.87 crore in FY25. Profitability also strengthened during the year, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 68% to ₹17.65 crore from ₹10.51 crore in FY25.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.