Prizor Viztech IPO is scheduled to begin subscriptions on Friday, July 12, and end on Tuesday, July 16. The pricing range for the Prizor Viztech initial public offering is ₹82 to ₹87 per share, with a face value of ₹10. The floor price is 8.2 times the face value and cap price is 8.7 times of the face value of the equity shares. A minimum of 1600 shares, as well as multiples of those shares, are up for bid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Prizor Viztech IPO, 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors, 35% for retail investors, and 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Up to 1,60,000 equity shares, or 5.53% of the issuance, have been allotted to the market maker part.

The company's business is to provide security and surveillance solutions to various sectors such as retail, government, education, and infrastructure. To this end, it offers a wide variety of CCTV cameras.

In addition to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the company has supplied its products to 17 states and two union territories in India, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The company's listed peers are Vintron Informatics Ltd (with a P/E of (267.79)); D-Link India Ltd (with a P/E of 22.68), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 356.16). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, Prizor Viztech Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 2546.91% while its revenue increased by 155.95%.

Prizor Viztech IPO details Prizor Viztech IPO, worth ₹25.15 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 2,891,200 equity shares at face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to finance the following goals: financing working capital requirements for the business; financing capital expenditure requirements for the establishment of a display center and inventory storage in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and financing general corporate purposes.

The Prizor Viztech IPO's book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rikhav Securities is the market maker for the Prizor Viztech IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

