PRO FX Tech IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

The proposed listing date for the PRO FX Tech IPO is set on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on the NSE SME.

The PRO FX Tech IPO's book-running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, and the issue's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker for the PRO FX Tech IPO.

Since Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue and the PRO FX Tech share will be listed on the NSE, the investors can check allotment status on the registrar's website or the NSE website

Steps to check PRO FX Tech IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check the PRO FX Tech allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any one of the links

Step 3: Select PRO FX Tech Limited from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: DP ID or Client ID, application number, or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click on the search button after entering the CAPTCHA.

Steps to check status of PRO FX Tech IPO allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Head to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "PROFX" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

PRO FX Tech IPO GMP PRO FX Tech IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at +8. This means that the PRO FX Tech shares are trading at an ₹8 premium over the issue price of ₹87 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are not expecting ₹8 or 9.2% listing gains, and the listing of PRO FX Tech shares is expected to be close to the upper band of the offer price of ₹95 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data.

