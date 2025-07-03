Subscribe

Pro FX Tech share price listed at a 9.20% premium at 95 apiece as against the issue price of 87. However, Pro FX Tech share price listing was below expectations. According to the grey market, Pro FX Tech IPO GMP (grey market premium) was at 13, signalling a nearly 15% listing pop.

Saloni Goel
Updated3 Jul 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Pro FX Tech shares off to a firm start, list at 9% premium on NSE SME. Details here(Pixabay)

Pro FX Tech IPO Listing: The shares of Pro FX Tech made a strong stock market debut on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, June 3, following a stellar demand for its initial public offering (IPO) and a firm trend in the grey market. Pro FX Tech's share price got listed at a 9.20% premium at 95 apiece, as against the issue price of 87.

However, Pro FX Tech share price listing was below expectations. According to the grey market, Pro FX Tech IPO GMP (grey market premium) was at 13, signalling a nearly 15% listing pop.

After listing, Pro FX Tech share price extended gains to the day's high of 99.75, a premium of nearly 14% over the issue price. At 10.05 am, Pro FX Tech shares were trading at 99 on NSE SME, up 13.7%.

Pro FX Tech IPO Details

The strong debut of Pro FX Tech shares aligns with the solid demand its IPO witnessed between June 26 and June 30.

At the end of the bidding period, Pro FX Tech IPO was subscribed 25.42 times, with the retail portion booked 14.09 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion booked 56.36 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion booked 22.03 times.

The 40 crore SME IPO of Pro FX Tech was entirely a fresh share sale of 46.32 lakh shares. The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain corporate borrowings, funding capital expenditure for setting up of three new showroom cum experience centres and the remaining for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About Pro FX Tech

Established in 2006, PRO FX Tech is engaged in the distribution of AV (Audio-Video) products, including amplifiers & processors, turntables, audio streamers, speakers, subwoofers, sound bars, and cables.

The company is also engaged in designing and implementing customised AV solutions for home theatres, premium home automation, multi-room audio systems, and bespoke AV solutions for corporate customers.

Currently, it operates six showrooms and two experience centres across five cities in India.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the PRO FX Tech IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
