Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status to be finalised today: Check steps to track status, latest GMP

Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status: Following a modest response to the ₹28-crore initial public offering (IPO) by Prodocs Solutions, investors are now awaiting its allotment status. Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status is expected to be released on Thursday, December 11.

Investors have the option to check Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment either on the website of the exchange — which is BSE in this case — or the registrar — MUFG Intime India. The credit of shares of Prodocs Solutions IPO to the allottees will occur on December 12, with the refund expected on the same date. Meanwhile, Prodocs Solutions IPO listing date is fixed as December 15.

Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE Follow these easy steps to check Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment on the BSE:

1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Prodocs Solutions

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Your allotment status will be visible to you.

Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status on registrar's website In order to check Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment on MUFG Intime India website, you need to follow these few steps:

1. Head to the website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. From the company dropdown, select Prodocs Solutions

3. Select one of the following options: PAN/Application Number/DP or Client ID/Account Number or IFSC code

4. Enter the details related to the option selected

5. Hit Submit

The Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment status will be revealed on your screen.

Prodocs Solutions IPO Details Prodocs Solutions IPO, open for bidding from December 8 to December 10, was subscribed 2.66 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 1.59 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 4.61 times, and the retail segment was booked 2.38 times.

The ₹27.60 crore offer was a combination of fresh share sale of ₹20.8 crore and an offer for sale of 5.52 crore. Prodocs Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹131 to ₹138 per share, with the lot size of 1000 shares.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for design, development, implementation & support for a tailored software to meet the specific needs of the company; funding capital expenditure towards purchase & installation of IT equipment, computer hardware, and other ancillary equipment, along with repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it. The rest of the funds will be used to fund working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Prodocs Solutions is primarily engaged in the IT-enabled services business, primarily operating in the non-voice BPO segment.

Prodocs Solutions IPO GMP Prodocs Solutions IPO GMP today is nil. This means that shares are trading at par with the upper end of the price band of the offer and could list at neither a premium nor a discount.