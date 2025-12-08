Prodocs Solutions IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Prodocs Solutions IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT-enabled services company Prodocs Solutions opened for subscription on Monday, December 8. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹27.60 crore, which combines a fresh issue of up to 16,00,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4,00,000 shares.

Meanwhile, ahead of the IPO, the company has raised ₹7.70 crore from anchor investors by allotting 5.58 lakh shares at a price of ₹138 per share. On Friday, December 5, the company allotted 3.40 lakh shares, or 60.93% of the anchor investor portion, to Lords Multigrowth Fund for ₹4.69 crore and 2.18 lakh shares, or 39.07% of the anchor investor portion, to 31 Degrees North Fund for ₹3.01 crore.

Prodocs Solutions IPO subscription status By 1:40 PM on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.24 times, with the retail portion booked 0.04 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.81 times. QIB's portion had not seen any subscription till that time.

Prodocs Solutions IPO details 1. Prodocs Solutions IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Prodocs Solutions shares was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. Prodocs Solutions IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 8, and will remain open until Wednesday, December 10.

3. Prodocs Solutions IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹131 to ₹138 per equity share.

4. Prodocs Solutions IPO size: Prodocs Solutions IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares to raise ₹22.08 crore and an OFS of 4 lakh shares for ₹5.52 crore.

5. Prodocs Solutions IPO objects: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for designing, development, implementation and support for a tailored software to meet the specific needs of the company.

It will also utilise some of the proceeds for funding capital expenditures, including the purchase and installation of IT equipment, computer hardware, and other ancillary equipment.

Moreover, some parts will be used for loan payment, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

6. Prodocs Solutions IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

7. Prodocs Solutions IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 9,30,000 shares (46.50% of the issue). Retail investors have been offered 6,70,000 shares, or 33.50% of the net issue. The company has reserved 3,00,000 (15% of the net issue) for NIIs.

8. Prodocs Solutions IPO allotment and listing date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, December 11. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 12. Bidders who fail to receive the allocation may be eligible for a refund on the same day.

As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Monday, December 15.

9. Prodocs Solutions IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

10. Prodocs Solutions business overview: As per the RHP, Prodocs Solutions is engaged in the IT-enabled services (ITES/BPO) business, primarily operating in the non-voice BPO segment.

"We are a diverse non-voice BPO company providing a wide spectrum of services ranging from indexing services, title services, e-publishing and other business services comprising finance and accounting and litigation support," reads the RHP.

The company's profit for FY23 was 1.54 crore. It rose to ₹3.16 crore in FY24 and to ₹5.11 crore in FY25. In FY26, for the period ended September 30, 2025, its profit was ₹3.43 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹36.61 crore, ₹45.43 crore, and ₹41.79 crore, respectively. As of September 30, FY26, its revenue was ₹20.54 crore.

