Prodocs Solutions shares hit upper circuit post listing at 4% premium on BSE SME exchange

Prodocs Solutions IPO listing: Shares of Prodocs Solutions listed at a premium of over 4% on the BSE SME on Monday, December 15, in an otherwise weak market. Prodocs Solutions shares were listed at ₹144, up 4.35% compared to the issue price of ₹138. The SME stock extended gains to hit the 5% upper circuit of ₹151.20. Around 10:25 am, the stock was at its upper circuit level, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.26% down at 85,049.

The SME IPO was listed above grey market expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) for Prodocs Solutions shares was nil, indicating that the stock would list at par with the issue price.

Prodocs Solutions is engaged in the IT-enabled services (ITES/BPO) business, primarily operating in the non-voice BPO segment.

"We are a diverse non-voice BPO company providing a wide spectrum of services ranging from indexing services, title services, e-publishing and other business services comprising finance and accounting and litigation support," reads the RHP of the issue.

The company's profit for FY23 was 1.54 crore. It rose to ₹3.16 crore in FY24 and to ₹5.11 crore in FY25. In FY26, for the period ended September 30, 2025, its profit was ₹3.43 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹36.61 crore, ₹45.43 crore, and ₹41.79 crore, respectively. As of September 30, FY26, its revenue was ₹20.54 crore.

Prodocs Solutions IPO details Prodocs Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 8, and concluded on Wednesday, December 10. With a price band of ₹131 to ₹138 per equity share, the SME IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares to raise ₹22.08 crore and an OFS of 4 lakh shares for ₹5.52 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for designing, developing, implementing and supporting a tailored software to meet the specific needs of the company. It will also utilise some of the proceeds for funding capital expenditures, loan payments, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The IPO was subscribed nearly 3 times overall. Share allotment was finalised on Thursday, December 11.

