Promise and perils of the internet IPO frenzy

He writes: “The fact is that such humongous value creation of VC- or PE-funded consumer plays would have been impossible without a closed clique of inter se investments by foreign PE (private equity) funds. As global liquidity continues with negative interest rates, this can potentially be construed as an ingenious play to generate mega returns by inflating assets prices through investor subsidized business models." What investors are riding currently in IPOs is momentum. In the past year, the US has seen 401 IPOs, many in the digital economy space, according to IPOscoop.com, which tracks listing gains. As many as 75% IPOs listed at a price higher than their issue price. But only 55% were still delivering a positive return. And if the entry point was their first-day closing price, only 34% were delivering positive returns. Even the quantum of returns keeps falling over time (see Chart 2).

