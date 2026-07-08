Promoter caution makes investment banks work longer and harder for IPO wins

Investment banks pitching for equity capital market deals are facing a much longer wait to secure mandates. What was typically a six-to-eight-month journey from the first pitch to winning a mandate can now take up to a year, as companies adopt a more cautious approach to public listings amid volatile markets, according to industry executives.
Promoters are no longer treating the appointment of investment bankers as a routine step for an initial public offering (IPO). Instead, they are taking more time to prepare businesses for public markets and identify advisers with relevant sector expertise.
A combination of volatile global markets amid macro-uncertainty and unpredictable listing-day performance has altered their behaviour. Rather than executing rapid public market debuts, issuers are expanding the scope of preliminary compliance, choosing to lengthen preparation periods in an effort to insulate valuations against a selective investor base.