Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, steps to check status online

Propshop Events IPO share allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Propshop Events & Exhibitions concluded on Wednesday, 29 July, with a modest subscription of 1.5 times. With the subscription window closed now, investors who bet on the SME IPO await the share allotment details.

Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Thursday, 30 July. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited into their demat accounts on Friday, 31 July, while those who fail to get the subscription will get the refund on the same day.

Propshop Events & Exhibitions shares are to be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, 3 August.

The NSE SME IPO, which opened on Monday, 27 July, combined a fresh issue of 33 lakh shares to raise ₹23 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.52 crore.

How to check the Propshop Events IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

MUFG Intime India was the official registrar of the SME IPO.

How to check Propshop Events IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select the company's name

Step 3: Insert either the PAN details, application number, client ID, or account number with IFSC code

Step 4: Hit "submit"

Your Propshop Events IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the Propshop Events IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details” option

Step 3: Enter your PAN or application number and hit “submit”.

Propshop Events IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Propshop Events shares on Thursday morning was nil. This suggests the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar