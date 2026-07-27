Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO opens: GMP, price, subscription status, other details in 10 points

Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo-MIM Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 29 July 2026. The company management has offered Propshop Events & Exhibitions shares at a price band of ₹65 to ₹69 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹29 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. So, the Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.
1] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.
2] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 29 July 2026.
3] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO price: The company management has offered Propshop Events & Exhibitions shares at a price band of ₹65 to ₹69 per equity share.
4] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹29 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS.
5] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 2,000 company shares.
6] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 30 July 2026 July 2026.
7] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.
9] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 30 July 2026.
10] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO lead managers: Unistone Capital has been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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