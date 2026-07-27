Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO opens: GMP, price, subscription status, other details in 10 points

Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo-MIM Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 29 July 2026. The company management has offered Propshop Events & Exhibitions shares at a price band of ₹65 to ₹69 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹29 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. So, the Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.
1] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.
2] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 29 July 2026.
3] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO price: The company management has offered Propshop Events & Exhibitions shares at a price band of ₹65 to ₹69 per equity share.
4] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹29 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS.
5] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 2,000 company shares.
6] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 30 July 2026 July 2026.
7] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.
9] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 30 July 2026.
10] Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO lead managers: Unistone Capital has been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.