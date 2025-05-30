Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of power solution products maker Prostarm Info Systems Ltd received stellar demand. As the subscription period has ended, focus now shifts towards Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open for bidding from May 27 to May 29. Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 May 2025, and the IPO listing date is expected to be 3 June 2025.

The company is expected to fix the Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status soon. Once the Prostarm Info Systems IPO share allotment is finalized, the company will soon credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible applicants and will issue refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.

Investors can check Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Prostarm Info Systems IPO registrar.

In order to do a Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status online check, applicants must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Allotment on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Prostarm Info Systems Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Prostarm Info Systems Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP Today Prostarm Info Systems shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share, according to stock market observers.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today signals that the equity shares of the company are estimated to list at ₹125 apiece, a premium of 19.05% to the IPO price of ₹20 per share.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Details Prostarm Info Systems IPO opened for subscription from May 27, and closed on May 29. Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date is likely today, May 30, and Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date is expected to be June 3. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO price band was set at ₹105 per share. The company raised ₹168.00 crore from the bookbuilding issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.60 crore equity shares.

The IPO was subscribed 97.20 times in total. The portion for retail investors received 39.49 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 222.14 times to the issue. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion has been booked 104.49 times.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Prostarm Info Systems IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.