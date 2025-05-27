Prostarm Info Systems IPO day 1 Live: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems Limited hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 29 May 2025. Prostarm Info Systems IPO will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday this week. The company has fixed the Prostarm Info Systems IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹105 per equity share. The public issue aims to raise ₹168 crore by issuing fresh shares, which is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Ahead of the Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscription opening, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, company shares are trading at par in the grey market today.

Top 10 Prostarm Info Systems IPO details 1] Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market today.

2] Prostarm Info Systems IPO price: The company has fixed Prostarm Info Systems IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹105 per equity share.

3] Prostarm Info Systems IPO date: The IPO will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday.

4] Prostarm Info Systems IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹168 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Prostarm Info Systems IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 142 company shares.

6] Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalising share allocation is 30 May 2025.

7] Prostarm Info Systems IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public issue.

8] Prostarm Info Systems IPO investment limit: A retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots. This means the minimum amount required to apply for the book build issue is ₹14,910 ( ₹105 x 142), and the maximum investment allowed for a retail investor is ₹1,93,830 [( ₹105 x 142) x 13].

9] Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 3 June 2025.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Apply or not? 10] Prostarm Info Systems IPO review: On whether the public issue is good or bad for primary market investors, Gaurav Goel, Founder and director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "Prostarm Info Systems is focusing on a fast-growing area like providing reliable power, storing energy, and supporting clean, green energy solutions. Backed by a diversified customer base, proven financials, and expansion-ready infrastructure, the company appears well-positioned to benefit from rising energy needs in industrial and mission-critical sectors."

Gaurav Goyal said, assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, "Investors looking for steady, long-term exposure to India's growing power infrastructure ecosystem may consider applying to the IPO based on the company's sound fundamentals and growth potential. However, investors with short-term expectations should note that market sentiment appears neutral, and listing-day performance could depend on broader market conditions. Also, compared to its listed peers trading at higher valuations, Prostarm's IPO is priced more reasonably at a P/E of around 21, which makes it relatively attractive for value-conscious investors."

Bajaj Broking has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "Over the years, it has leveraged expertise, processes and infrastructure to cater to diverse end-use industries such as healthcare, aviation, research, BFSI, railways, defence, security, education, renewable energy, information technology and oil & gas. As of date, PISL is an empanelled vendor for the Airports Authority of India, West Bengal Public Health Engineering Department; West Bengal Electronic Industry Development Corporation Limited; Telangana State Technology Services Limited; Railtel Corporation of India Limited; and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar and Nigam Limited. The company markets its products under its brand, “Prostarm.”