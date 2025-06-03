Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, analysts indicate about share debut on BSE, NSE

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Listing: The equity shares of power solution products manufacturer Prostarm Info Systems are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO). Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date is today, 3 June 2025.

The public issue was open from May 27 to May 29 and the IPO allotment was done on May 30. Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date 3 June, Tuesday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the equity shares of PROSTARM INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days,” a notice on the BSE said.

Prostarm Info Systems shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, it said, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP and analysts signal that the share listing would be at a decent premium.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP Today Prostarm Info Systems shares are showing a positive trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market experts, Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today is ₹12 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Prostarm Info Systems shares are trading higher by ₹12 than their issue price.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Listing Price With a positive GMP today, the estimated listing price of Prostarm Info Systems shares is ₹117 apiece, a premium of 11.5% to the IPO price of ₹105 per share.

Analysts also expect the Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing to be at a decent premium on the back of strong demand for the IPO.

“Prostarm Info Systems IPO was offered at a fair valuation, which led to a strong response from Indian primary market investors. Despite range-bound bias on Dalal Street, Prostarm Info Systems shares are expected to list at a premium of around ₹10 per share. So, Prostarm Info Systems IPO allottees may expect a Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing price of nearly ₹115 ( ₹105 + ₹10),” said Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

Gaurav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk noted that the Prostarm Info Systems IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from all investor categories, closing with an impressive overall subscription of 82.42 times.

“Supported by a Grey Market Premium (GMP) in the range of 16% – 17%, the offering has generated strong listing expectations in the market,” said Garg.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Details The bidding period for the Prostarm Info Systems IPO commenced on May 27 and concluded on May 29. The IPO allotment date was May 30, and Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date is today, June 3. Prostarm Info Systems shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The ₹168-crore Prostarm Info Systems IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.60 crore equity shares at a fixed IPO price band of ₹105 per share.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO was subscribed 97.20 times in total. The retail investors’ segment received 39.49 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 222.14 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 104.49 times.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Prostarm Info Systems IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.