Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Live: Here’s what GMP, experts hint about share debut on the Indian stock market

The equity shares of Prostarm Info Systems, a manufacturer of power solution products, are set to launch today on the Indian stock market following a recently completed initial public offering (IPO). Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing date is today, June 3, 2025.

The public offering was available from May 27 to May 29, and the IPO allotment took place on May 30. The IPO listing date is June 3, which falls on a Tuesday.

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that effective Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the equity shares of PROSTARM INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange as part of the ‘T’ Group of Securities. Additionally, the script will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for a duration of 10 trading days, according to a notice from the BSE.

Prostarm Info Systems shares will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and will be available for trading starting at 10:00 AM.

As an integrated provider of power solutions, Prostarm Info Systems specializes in UPS systems, lithium-ion battery packs, and various third-party power solution products, among others. The company serves multiple sectors, including healthcare, aviation, research, BFSI, railways, defense, security, education, renewable energy, information technology, and oil & gas.

The company produces a variety of power solution products under the Prostarm brand, including UPS systems, inverter systems, lift inverter systems, solar hybrid inverter systems, lithium-ion battery packs, servo-controlled voltage stabilizers, and isolation transformers.

Prostarm operates three manufacturing plants in Maharashtra. In the fiscal year 2024, the company served over 700 clients, including prominent names such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd, and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Live: Expert View According to Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, Prostarm Info Systems IPO was offered at a fair valuation, which led to a strong response from Indian primary market investors. Despite range-bound bias on Dalal Street, Prostarm Info Systems shares are expected to list at a premium of around ₹10 per share. So, Prostarm Info Systems IPO allottees may expect a Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing price of nearly ₹115 ( ₹105 + ₹10).

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Live: IPO subscription The initial share sale of integrated power solutions company Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, valued at ₹168 crore, was oversubscribed by an impressive 97.20 times by the end of the bidding period on Thursday, thanks to strong interest from institutional investors. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) attracted bids for 108,86,41,296 shares compared to 1,12,00,000 shares available, as per NSE data.

The segment for non-institutional investors saw a tremendous subscription of 222.14 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion achieved a subscription rate of 104.49 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category recorded a subscription of 39.49 times.

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Live: Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Prostarm Info Systems share price is trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Prostarm Info Systems share price is indicated at ₹117 apiece, which is 11.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

According to the activities observed in the grey market over the last 15 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹12) indicates a downward trend. The lowest recorded GMP stands at Re 0.00, whereas the peak GMP reached ₹25, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.