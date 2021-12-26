MUMBAI : Several companies, including Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, travel tech firm TBO Tek Ltd, footwear maker Campus Activewear and software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Capillary Tech India Ltd, filed their draft share sale papers over the weekend with the markets regulator, joining a long queue of companies that are hoping to go public.

Currently, 35 companies have secured the market regulator’s approval for their IPOs next year, proposing to raise roughly ₹50,000 crore, according to Prime Database. Another 33 companies, awaiting the regulator’s approval, plan to raise about ₹60,000 crore. This excludes the much-anticipated IPO of Life Insurance Corp. of India, which is expected to be launched this fiscal.

The Protean eGov IPO, formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd, is an offer for sale by existing company investors, including IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, NSE Investments Ltd, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank, among others.

Protean eGov has extensive experience creating public digital infrastructure and developing citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

TBO Tek plans to raise ₹2,100 crore through its IPO through a mix of primary and secondary share sales. The ₹900 crore of primary capital to be raised through the IPO will be used to strengthen its technology platform and inorganic growth.

“We simplify the business of travel for suppliers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others (collectively, suppliers), and buyers that include, retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors (retail buyers); and enterprise buyers that include tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through our two-sided technology platform that enables suppliers and buyers to transact seamlessly with each other," TBO Tek said in its draft papers.

SaaS technology company Capillary Technologies India Ltd plans to raise ₹850 crore in its share sale.

“We offer artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Solution products and solutions such as automated loyalty management and customer data platforms (CDP) that enable our large enterprise customers to develop loyalty of their consumers and channel partners. Our diversified product suite and technology platform allows our customers to run end-to-end loyalty programmes, get a comprehensive view of consumers and offer unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for consumers. We are the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region with a 39% market share in terms of loyalty management capabilities in 2020 based on the geographies in which we operate," the firm said in its draft prospectus.

The IPO of sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus is a pure secondary sale of shares by its promoters and private equity backer TPG Growth.

