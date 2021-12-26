Protean eGov, Capillary Tech, Campus Activewear file for IPOs

“We offer artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Solution products and solutions such as automated loyalty management and customer data platforms (CDP) that enable our large enterprise customers to develop loyalty of their consumers and channel partners. Our diversified product suite and technology platform allows our customers to run end-to-end loyalty programmes, get a comprehensive view of consumers and offer unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for consumers. We are the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region with a 39% market share in terms of loyalty management capabilities in 2020 based on the geographies in which we operate," the firm said in its draft prospectus.