Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Check GMP, price band among 10 key things to know before issue opens on November 6
Protean eGov Technologies IPO is expected to fetch ₹490.33 crore at the upper end of the price band. The maiden public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) of 61.91 lakh equity shares by the existing shareholders.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Protean eGov Technologies, previously known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, November 6.
