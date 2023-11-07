Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Protean eGov Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹752 to ₹792 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The offer size of the IPO is ₹490.33 crore. Protean eGov Technologies holds over 45% of the market share in PAN allocation, with over 2.2 million PAN Applications per month.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, November 6 and will close on Wednesday, November 8. Protean eGov IPO has received positive response on day 2, where the offer ha been subscribed 2.54 times, so far, according to data available on BSE. Protean eGov Technologies IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 3.27 times, NII portion was subscribed 4.45 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 6%.
