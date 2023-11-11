Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Listing date announced. What GMP signals?
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO GMP today is ₹80, say market observers
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has been fixed on 13th November 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on BSE, the public issue will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Monday deals.
