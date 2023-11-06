Protean eGov Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?
Protean eGov Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹180 in grey market today, say market observers
Protean eGov Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has hit primary market today and it will remain available for bidding till 8th November 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹752 to ₹792 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹490.33 crore from its public offer, which is completely offer for sale (OFS) in nature.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started