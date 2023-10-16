Protean eGov Technologies IPO to open soon: Here's what you need to know
Protean eGov Technologies Limited set to launch IPO.Protean eGov IPO to offer 1.2 crore equity shares. Protean eGov IPO to be listed on NSE and BSE.
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO, formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd is set to launch its initial public offer soon. The Protean eGov Technologies IPO key dates, price band and other details pertaining to the offer are yet to be out .
