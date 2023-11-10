Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO allotment declared. GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online
Protean eGov Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹82, which is ₹12 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹94, say market observers
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: Share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has been finalised. Those who have applied for the public offer worth ₹490.33 crore, can check Protean IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
