Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: Share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has been finalised. Those who have applied for the public offer worth ₹490.33 crore, can check Protean IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO GMP

Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, shares of Protean eGov Technologies Lmited are available at a premium of ₹82 in grey market today, say market observers. This means, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited GMP today is ₹82, which was ₹94 on Thursday.

Protean IPO allotment links

For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Protean IPO allotment status online.

Protean IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies IPO listing date

In the wake of T+3 schedule after closure of public issue, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO listing date is most likely on 13th November 2023 i.e. on Monday next week.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.