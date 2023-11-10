comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 13:55:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.2 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.4 0.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.3 0.62%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.9 0.33%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938 0.06%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO allotment declared. GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online
Back Back

Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO allotment declared. GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

Protean eGov Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹82, which is ₹12 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹94, say market observers

Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE or at Link Intime's website. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE or at Link Intime's website. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: Share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has been finalised. Those who have applied for the public offer worth 490.33 crore, can check Protean IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO GMP

Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, shares of Protean eGov Technologies Lmited are available at a premium of 82 in grey market today, say market observers. This means, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited GMP today is 82, which was 94 on Thursday.

Protean IPO allotment links

For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Protean IPO allotment status online.

Protean IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies IPO listing date

In the wake of T+3 schedule after closure of public issue, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO listing date is most likely on 13th November 2023 i.e. on Monday next week.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 01:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App